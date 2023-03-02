Umesh Yadav has taken his 100th Test wicket in India. The 35-year-old pacer uprooted Mitchell Starc's off-stump during IND vs AUS 3rd Test at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore to achieve this feat. With quick wickets, India have now made a comeback into the game. Umesh Yadav has been the star performer on day 2 for the Indian team, taking three wickets. Cheteshwar Pujara Dismissal Video: Watch Nathan Lyon Castle Indian Batter As Ball Spins Back Sharply to Crash Into Middle and Leg Stump During Day 1 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023.

Watch: Umesh Yadav Uproots Mitchell Starc's Off-Stump

ICYMI - 𝟭𝟬𝟬𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 in India for @y_umesh 💪 What a ball that was from Umesh Yadav as he cleans up Mitchell Starc to grab his 100th Test wicket at home. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/AD0NIUbkGB — BCCI (@BCCI) March 2, 2023

Umesh Yadav Completes 100 Test Wickets in India

Bowled!@y_umesh cleans up Mitchell Starc and picks up his 💯th wicket in India. Well done, Umesh 💪💪#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/XNWhdTYQQ2 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 2, 2023

