Umesh Yadav has taken his 100th Test wicket in India. The 35-year-old pacer uprooted Mitchell Starc's off-stump during IND vs AUS 3rd Test at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore to achieve this feat. With quick wickets, India have now made a comeback into the game. Umesh Yadav has been the star performer on day 2 for the Indian team, taking three wickets. Cheteshwar Pujara Dismissal Video: Watch Nathan Lyon Castle Indian Batter As Ball Spins Back Sharply to Crash Into Middle and Leg Stump During Day 1 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023.

Watch: Umesh Yadav Uproots Mitchell Starc's Off-Stump

Umesh Yadav Completes 100 Test Wickets in India

