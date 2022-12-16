Indian opener Shubman Gill has scored his fifth 50 in the second innings of the 1st IND vs BAN test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. After putting up 404 in the first innings, India bundled out Bangladesh for 150. Indian openers then made a steady start and stitched a 70-run partnership. KL Rahul (23) was then dismissed by Khaled Ahmed. Cheteshwar Pujara has now joined Shubman Gill in the middle. At the end of 27 overs, India are 91-1. How to Watch IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Day 3 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match on DD Sports With Time in IST.

Shubman Gill Scores a Brilliant 50

