Indian batter Shubman Gill has got his maiden test century in the 2nd innings of IND vs BAN 1st test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Since the start of the innings, Gill was in full control and showed his terrific strokeplay. Gill scored a well-made 110(152) with the help of 10 fours and 3 sixes before finally getting out. With Gill's fantastic innings, India are now at 193-2 after 51 overs. India's lead has been stretched to 447 runs. How to Watch IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Day 3 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match on DD Sports With Time in IST.

Gill Gets His Maiden Test Hundred

