As Team India gears up for the 2nd Test match against New Zealand on Friday, Virat Kohli and his men reach the stadium ahead of the clash. BCCI took to social media to give the update of their arrival and shared a video of all the players leaving the bus at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. However, the toss has been delayed due to wet outfield and it'll be interesting to watch what happens next! India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ Test Series on TV With Time in IST.

Check Out BCCI's Video Ahead of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2021:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)