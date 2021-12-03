With an eye on series win India and New Zealand take on each other in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The series opener at the Green Park Stadium ended in a draw and now the second Test becomes a series decider. In a big boost to home side, captain Virat Kohli is back. Meanwhile, if you are looking for India vs New Zealand live streaming online and TV telecast details of second Test then continue reading. India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Mumbai.

With Kohli walking into the playingXI, India are likely to drop either Ajinkya Rahane or Mayank Agarwal. The two have underperformed recently and thus will make for the captain. With Shreyas Iyer scoring a century and half-century in Kanpur he has made a place for himself.

When is India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 03, 2021 (Friday). The game has a scheduled start time of 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test vs New Zealand: Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Mumbai.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 1 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs NZ Test series 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match Day 1 telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs NZ Test series 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match Day 1 online.

