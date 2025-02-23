IND vs PAK memes went viral after the India national cricket team beat the Pakistan national cricket team by six wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23. The win was powered by a spectacular century from Virat Kohli who got to the three-figure mark for the 51st time in ODI cricket. Virat Kohli's century powered India to a win in 42.3 overs and with that, the Men in Blue inched closer to a place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals while Pakistan on the other hand are staring at an early exit and will need a miraculous turn of events to qualify from here on. Fans reacted to India's win over Pakistan through some hilarious memes, take a look at some of them below. India Beat Pakistan by Six Wickets; Virat Kohli, Bowlers Shine As Men in Blue Inch-Closer to Semi-Finals in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

'Double Dhamaka for India'

Virat Kohli vs Pakistan Today

Nana Patekar Today:

Indian Fans Watching Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli Today

shubman gill and kohli’s beautiful innings and partnerships world : pic.twitter.com/MwhmfxktgU — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 23, 2025

Funny

Kohli bhaijaan koi ek tournament mein toh baksh do pic.twitter.com/WVeoCA8LJ5 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 23, 2025

Haha

Hilarious

Virat Kohli’s masterclass against Pakistan - pic.twitter.com/T9HXx7foWm — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 23, 2025

'Virat Kohli Tonight'

Virat Kohli tonight pic.twitter.com/3TSHX3AXoS — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 23, 2025

