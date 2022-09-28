Arshdeep Singh has broken the backbone of the South African top-order as he picked three wickets in one over during the India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022 match at Greenfield Stadium on September 28. The medium-pacer has scalped the wickets of Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and David Miller in the second over of the match. The visitors are reeling at the moment as they are 9/4 after two overs.

Arshdeep Singh Picks Three Early Wickets:

