India were in sensational form against South Africa in the 2nd T20I in Guwahati as they posted 237/3on the board in Guwahati. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul played brilliant knocks as both players scored wonderful half-centuries.

Innings Break! Stupendous batting display from #TeamIndia as they post a mammoth total of 237/3 on the board. This is also #TeamIndia's fourth highest T20I total. Scorecard - https://t.co/58z7VHliro #INDvSA @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/MWzSVV63NP — BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)