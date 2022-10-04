India have won the toss and decided to bowl first. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested by the Indian team as Shreyas Iyer comes in for them while Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj also make it into the team. Meanwhile, Dwaine Pretorious comes into the Proteas team.

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

