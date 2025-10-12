India continue their strong hold on the second Test match against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. But also for the first time in this series, West Indies has looked to fight back. West Indies started their first innings on the overnight score of 140/4 and was wrapped up by India for a score of 248. Khary Pierre and Anderson Phillip chipped in at the back end to boost West Indies' score. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers with a five-wicket haul. India enforced the follow on as they got a lead of 270 runs. West Indies batted better in the second innings as they put up a total of 173/2 at the end of Day 3's play. Shai Hope and John Campbell both scored half-centuries and remained unbeaten. They will look to keep West Indies alive for as long as possible on Day 4. Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar shared the two wickets taken. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025: West Indies Pacer Jayden Seales Fined 25 Percent Match Fee, Handed Demerit Point for Throwing Ball at Indian Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 Stumps

That’s stumps on Day 3️⃣! A wicket each for Mohd. Siraj and Washington Sundar 👍 West Indies trail #TeamIndia by 9️⃣7️⃣ runs (f/o) Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/GYLslRzj4G#INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/UVnrWKJ3Zb — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2025

