After winning the first Test of the two-match test series by an innings and 140 runs, the India national cricket team are gearing up to lock horns with the West Indies cricket team in the second game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 10, at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill has won the toss and elected to bat first. Team India have announced an unchanged playing XI from the first Test. West Indies have two changes: Tevim Imlach and Anderson Phillip are in the team, replacing King and Johann Layne. How To Watch IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of India vs West Indies Cricket Match on TV.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies Playing XI: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (c), Tevin Imlach (wk), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

IND vs WI 2nd Test Toss

