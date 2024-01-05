India Women display a strong bowling performance as they bowl out Australia Women for just 141 runs in the 1st T20I at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Opting to bowl first, Titas Sadhu shined with the new ball and picked up a four-wicket haul to put the Australians under pressure. Australia fought back with Phoebe Litchfield and Elysse Perry launching an counterattack, but they didn't get a strong finish and collapsed for just 141 on the board. All-Rounders Ashleigh Gardner, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Chamari Athapaththu Nominated for ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023.

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I 2023-24 Innings Update

1ST WT20I. WICKET! 19.2: Georgia Wareham 5(5) ct Amanjot Kaur b Shreyanka Patil, Australia Women 141 all out https://t.co/rNWyVNHrmk #INDvAUS @IDFCFIRSTBank — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 5, 2024

