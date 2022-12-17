Alyssa Healy walks off the field during IND-W vs AUS-W 4th T20I after suffering a calf strain and set to take no further part in the game. She tried to shuffle and pull a Deepti Sharma delivery to mid-wicket and in doing so, she injured her calf and had to limp off the field. India Blind T20 World Cup 2022 Winning Moments Video: Watch Indian Blind Cricket Team Celebrate Historic Third Title Win.

Alyssa Healy Set To Miss Rest Of IND-W vs AUS-W 4th T20I 2022 With Injury

News in from the @AusWomenCricket camp: Alyssa Healy has a calf strain and will play no further part in tonight's game #INDvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)