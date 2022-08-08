Indian Women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored a well-compiled half-century against Australia in the gold medal match of the cricket event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. After India lost two early wickets, Kaur kept her side in the game with a fine fifty.

