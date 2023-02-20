India Women have won the toss and opted to bat first in the Group B match against Ireland at the St George's Park, Gqeberha. The pitch seems hard and dry and as a result might get slower later. India sees one change as unwell Radha Yadav makes way for Devika Vaidya. rest of the team is unchanged.

IND-W vs IRE-W Toss Report

