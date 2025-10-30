The India women's national cricket team are facing the defending champions, the Australia women's national cricket team, in the thrilling second semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 30. The India Women vs Australia Women semi-final is being hosted at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The winner of the second semi-final game between India and Australia will face the South Africa women's national cricket team in the final on November 2. Meanwhile, Australia women's captain Alyssa Healy has won the toss and decided to bat first. For India, Shafali Verma made her return in place of injured Pratika Rawal. Alyssa Healy comes back in for the defending champions. India Women vs Australia Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Semifinal and Who Will Win IND-W vs AUS-W?

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

Australia Elected to Bat First

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI Women). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)