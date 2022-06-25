Indian women's cricket team showed dominace over the hosts as they secured a 5 wickets win over Sri Lanka. India exhibited tight bowling performance to restrict Sri Lanka at a low score of 125. Later Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur played stylish knocks to help India cross the target score easily.

2ND WT20I. India Women Won by 5 Wicket(s) https://t.co/T6gR8hafCy #SLvIND — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)