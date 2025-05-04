India women's national cricket team managed to post a heavy 273/ 8 total, batting first during the IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Series 2025 match at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Women in Blue managed to put a solid total, despite the fall of regular wickets. Sri Lanka women's captain Chamari Athapaththu and Sugandika Kumari picked three wickets each. India's wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh scored an impressive 58 at the end, while Jemimah Rodrigues scored 37 and Pratika Rawal hit 35. Smriti Mandhana Completes 100 One-Day Internationals For India, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 4th ODI.

IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Series 2025 Innings Update:

