Ace batter Smriti Mandhana achieved a personal milestone, completing 100 One-Day Internationals for the India women's cricket team during the ongoing IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 4th ODI. Mandhana became the seventh Indian women's cricketer to play 100 WODIs, joining an elite group of players led by Mithali Raj, who leads with 232 50-over appearances. In 100 WODIs, Mandhana has scored 4,306 runs with 10 hundreds and 30 half-centuries. Sadly, Mandhana managed 18 runs in her 100th WODI for India before getting run out. Pratika Rawal Becomes Second Indian After Mithali Raj to Register Five Consecutive 50+ Scores in Women's ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 2nd ODI.

Smriti Mandhana Achieves Rare Feat For India Women

