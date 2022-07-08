India(198/8) proved to be too dominant for England(148/10) in the 1st T20I in Southampton as they registered a 50-run win. Hardik Pandya was brilliant as he scored a fifty and then took four wickets to guide the visitors to a 1-0 lead in the series.

India win the first IT20 in Southampton. We look to bounce back in Birmingham on Saturday 💪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hCMqKso5ea — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 7, 2022

