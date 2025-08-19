The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are set to announce India men's and women's squads for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 and ICC Women's World Cup 2025 today (August 19). As expected, the BCCI will hold a press conference in Mumbai, which will be attended by the likes of Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav, and Harmanpreet Kaur. Star Sports Network will provide online and TV telecast of the India squad for Asia Cup 2025 and ICC Women's World Cup selection announcement. Fans can find TV telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports 3. The online viewing options can be found on the Star Sports OTT platform Jio Hotstar. Asia Cup Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Have Won T20I Editions Ahead of 2025 Marquee Continental Cricket Tournament.

India Squad for Asia Cup 2025 and ICC Women's World Cup Selection Announcement Live Streaming

🚨 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 🚨 The Road to World Cup begins for #TeamIndia as the Men’s Asia Cup 2025 & ICC Women's World Cup 2025 squads will be announced! 😍 Don't miss the official squad announcement LIVE on TUE, AUG 19, 1 PM! pic.twitter.com/Jp1Ngy5MDD — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)