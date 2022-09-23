The India vs Australia 2nd T20I at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur has been reduced to 8-overs-a-side. The match has been shortened due to a delay because of a wet outfield. The truncated contest will start at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with the toss being held at 9:15 pm.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022 Reduced to 8-Overs a Side:

