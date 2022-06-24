Srikar Bharat continued from where he left off in the first innings with a steady undefeated 31* and Shubman Gill starred with a stroke-filled 38 as India gained a lead by 82 runs on Day 2 of the practice game in Leicester. Earlier, Rishabh Pant scored a stylish 76 to help Leicestershire close in on India's 246/8d in the first innings. India ended with 80/1 at the close of play on Day 2.

That's Stumps on Day 2 of the practice match. #TeamIndia post 80/1 on the board in the second innings before the close of play, with @KonaBharat (31) & @Hanumavihari (9) in the middle. @ShubmanGill, meanwhile, scored a quickfire 38. 📸: @leicsccc pic.twitter.com/vfML9Ul9wj — BCCI (@BCCI) June 24, 2022

