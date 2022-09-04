India and Pakistan face off against each other in the second fixture of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage in Dubai. The cricket match has a tentative start time of 07:30 PM IST today, September 4, 2022 (Sunday). The free live commentary of the clash will be available on All India Radio in English and Hindi.

Check the IND vs PAK live radio commentary details:

All India Radio 📻 will broadcast ball by ball LIVE audio commentary 🎙️ of the #AsiaCup2022 'Super 4' match between #INDvsPAK 🗓️ Today ⏰ 7:30 PM onwards... pic.twitter.com/IoJj3Wg6bs — All India Radio Sports (@akashvanisports) September 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)