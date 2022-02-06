Mohammed Siraj provided India with an early breakthrough in the first ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as he dismissed Shai Hope in the third over of the game. Hope smashed Siraj for two fours before the Indian pacer clean bowled him for eight runs.

