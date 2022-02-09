Suryakumar Yadav scored his 2nd ODI fifty in the 2nd One Day International between India and West Indies at Ahmedabad. Yadav played a sensational knock after India were reduced to 42/3, stitching a 50+ run stand with KL Rahul.

