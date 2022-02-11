Rohit Sharma reportedly brushed aside concerns about former captain Virat Kohli's poor form after India beat West Indies in the third ODI on Friday, February 11. When asked whether team management is worried about Kohli's form, Rohit said, "Virat Kohli needs confidence? What are you talking about? He played well in South Africa as well. Team management is not at all worried about his form."

Rohit Sharma said, "Virat Kohli needs confidence? (Smiles) What are you talking about? He played well in South Africa as well. Team management is not at all worried about his form". — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)