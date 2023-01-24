India have registered a 90-run victory against New Zealand in the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Being asked to bat first, India scored 385-9 in their 50-over quota. Both openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slammed centuries for the home team. In reply, New Zealand got a good start but once Devon Conway 138(100) departed, India wrapped up the match quickly. New Zealand were bundled out for 295. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Blue and took 3 wickets. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav also picked 3 wickets. With this victory, India have now whitewashed the Kiwis in the 3-match ODI series. The win also helped India to reach the no.1 position in the ICC Men's ODI rankings. Shubman Gill Equals Babar Azam's Record of Most Runs Scored in a Three-Match ODI Series, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023

India Whitewash New Zealand

