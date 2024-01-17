The IND vs AFG 3rd T20I at Bengaluru went to a second consecutive Super Over as both teams kept refusing to give it up. India batted first in the second Super Over. Rohit Sharma gave them a great start with a six and four but India lost two back to back wickets with Rinku Singh caught behind and Rohit Sharma getting run out. With 12 runs to chase, Afghanistan lost two wickets in the first three balls bowled by Ravi Bishnoi and India secured the victory finally sweeping the series 3-0. 'Ek To Idhar Do Zero Ho Chuke Hain' Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Conversation With Umpire Virender Sharma Caught On Stump Mic During IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024, Video Goes Viral.

India Wins Second Super Over

