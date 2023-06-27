The much-awaited schedule for ICC World Cup 2023 has been announced, much to the joy of fans all around the cricketing world. India, the hosts and one of the title favourites, would begin their campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8. Next up, the Men in Blue would be taking on Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11 and four days later, it would be a clash against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As earlier reported, the Men in Blue would have their group stage matches at nine different venues. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

Team India Full Schedule at ICC World Cup 2023

