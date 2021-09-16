As the second leg of IPL 2021 is inching closer, franchises can't wait to get back on the field and create a blast with their staggering performance. In such a case, Delhi Capitals shared how eagerly they are waiting to step on the field for the tournament as they posted a countdown to their first match on Wednesday. The franchise put out their captain Rishabh Pant's picture with the background that featured the number of days left for the team to be back on the field. Delhi Capitals will start off their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 in Dubai International Stadium.

Check Out Delhi Capitals' Countdown Post:

Your favourite team will be back on the field with the 𝙇𝙞𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙡𝙡 in just 0️⃣0️⃣7️⃣ days 🤩🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/nZ7zzrKPhx — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 15, 2021

