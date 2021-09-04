As the second phase of IPL 2021 is inching closer, franchises have started reaching the UAE where the remaining matches will take place. Kolkata Knight Riders put out pictures of their first training session post their arrival in the Gulf country. The players underwent quarantine for six days before gearing up for the preparatory sessions. Other than KKR, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals have also reached United Arab Emirates.

Take a Look at KKR's First Training Session:

