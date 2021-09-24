Having registered a cosy win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals receive an impressive dressing room speech by coach Ricky Ponting. He lauds the bowlers for their excellent attacking stance and also praised the batters for being consistent on the pitch. From Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, to Kagiso Rabada and Axar Patel, everyone received a delightful feedback after their enthralling encounter against SRH which led them to begin their IPL 2021 campaign in style. DC will now feature against Rajasthan Royals on September 24.

Check out Ricky Ponting's Impressive Dressing Room Speech for Delhi Capitals:

📹 | Ricky Ponting's Dressing Room Speech Post #DCvSRH 🗣️ We know you've been waiting for this 💙 Watch as an impressed @RickyPonting lauds the all-round effort put in by our DC stars to start the UAE phase with a bang 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/G7mtKqlywY — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 24, 2021

