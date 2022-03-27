Mumbai Indians have not won their first match of the season since 2013. And they yet again start the season with a defeat. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost to Delhi Capitals by four wickets and fans took to Twitter to react with funny memes. Some feel whenever MI lose their first game it increases their chance of winning the title. Here are some of the reactions: DC vs MI Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Begin Campaign With Impressive Four-Wicket Victory.

CSK and MI fans after their first match#IPL pic.twitter.com/fSVlzykCaU — Rohan Sharma (@Sharma01Rohan) March 27, 2022

\

True This!

- Other fans after losing their first match - MI fans after losing their first match pic.twitter.com/SaPUKFSpXz — Lakshman (@Rebel_notout) March 27, 2022

Celebration Time!

Been There, Done That

Mi losing their first match, : "that's what we are known for.." pic.twitter.com/8p9ShMdqmQ — Tyler durden (@unoitsnotmyname) March 27, 2022

MI Lose Yet Again

