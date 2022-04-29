Lucknow Super Giants put in a clinical bowling performance to defeat Punjab Kings by 20 runs in IPL 2022 on Friday, April 29. Defending 154 to win the game, Mohsin Khan scalped three wickets, Dushmantha Chameera and Krunal Pandya got two and Ravi Bishnoi got one as Lucknow extended their winning run this season. Jonny Bairstow was Punjab's highest-scorer with 32 runs.

