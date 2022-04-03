Chennai Super Kings fought back hard to restrict Punjab Kings to 180/8 after Liam Livingstone had set the stage on fire with a brilliant 60-run knock off 32 balls. Punjab Kings threatened to go well past the 200-run mark at one point in time but CSK bowlers did well to pull back the game and keep the total in control. Chris Jordan and Dwaine Pretorius got two wickets apiece.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)