Jasprit Bumrah showed an example of why he is such a lethal bowler in world cricket with a sensational three-wicket haul that helped Mumbai Indians restrict Delhi Capitals to 159/7 in IPL 2022 on Saturday, May 21. Bumrah got the crucial wickets of Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw (24) and Rovman Powell (43) to dent Delhi's run-scoring. Rishabh Pant (39) and Powell fought back hard with a 75-run partnership after they lost early wickets. Ramandeep Singh also ended up with two wickets.

