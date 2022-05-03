Kagiso Rabada scalped a four-wicket haul for the second consecutive match as Punjab Kings restricted Gujarat Titans to 143/8, despite Sai Sudharsan's unbeaten knock of 64. The left-hander played a hard-fought innings on a pitch where other batters of his side failed to get going. Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan and Liam Livingstone took one wicket apiece.

One very interesting run to finish off the innings. 😅 🎯 for #PBKS: 1⃣4⃣4⃣ — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 3, 2022

