Liam Livingstone scored a breathtaking 70 off just 42 balls to take Punjab Kings (PBKS) to 209 in their allotted 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). This was Livingstone's fourth half-century of the season. Apart from him, opener Jonny Bairstow scored 66 off 29 balls to help his side post a mammoth total.

