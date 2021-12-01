KL Rahul was one of the high-profile names to have been released by his franchise, Punjab Kings at the IPL 2022 Retention on November 30, Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, he reacted to the development, writing, "It was a good ride, thank you for the love. see u on the other side."

See His Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)