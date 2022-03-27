Sachin Tendulkar praised Kolkata Knight Riders' Sheldon Jackson for his quick stumping against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022 opener on Sunday, March 27. Jackson whipped the bails in a hurry to dismiss CSK's Robin Uthappa in the first game of IPL 2022.

See His Post:

That was an outstanding stumping. @ShelJackson27’s speed reminded me of @msdhoni. Lightning fast!! ⚡️#CSKvKKR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 26, 2022

