Shubman Gill led the way with a majestic half-century as he helped Gujarat Titans post 171/6 in the first innings on April 2, Saturday. The right-hander showed an example of his class with a scintillating 84 off 46 deliveries. He took the game away from Delhi as long as he was out there at the crease but his dismissal helped Rishabh Pant's side claw their way back into the game as they restricted the hosts to a total below 180. Mustafizur Rahman, making his Delhi Capitals' debut, took three wickets for 23 runs.

