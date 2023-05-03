Deepak Chahar is fit and has made his return to the Chennai Super Kings' team for this match against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 3. There were two changes for Lucknow Super Giants, with Manan Vohra and Karan Sharma included in the playing XI. Deepak Hooda has been named among the Impact Players. LSG will be batting first in this match.

CSK Win Toss, to Bowl First

See Playing XI of Both Sides

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)