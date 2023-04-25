Mumbai Indians have made a couple of changes to their team after their defeat to Punjab Kings. Kumar Kartikeya has replaced for Hrithik Shokeen in the playing XI, while Jofra Archer is unwell and Riley Meredith has replaced him. Gujarat Titans in contrast, are unchanged from their miraculous victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rare! MS Dhoni Loses Cool, Shouts at Teammate During RCB vs CSK Match in IPL 2023 (Watch Viral Video).

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

