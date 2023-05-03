The toss for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match has been delayed due to a bit of drizzle in Lucknow. The last IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore also had a bit of rain interruption. Both Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants enter this match on the back of defeats. Jaydev Unadkat, LSG Bowler, Ruled Out of Remainder of IPL 2023 With Shoulder Injury.

LSG vs CSK Toss Delayed Due to Rain

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)