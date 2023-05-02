Delhi Capitals will be without Mitchell Marsh in their match against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 2. The Australian all-rounder, who had a lovely time in the last match, is sick and has been replaced by Rilee Rossouw. Khaleel Ahmed is also back for them. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are unchanged from their win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi Capitals have won the toss and will bat first.

GT vs DC Toss Report

See Playing XI of Both Sides

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma

