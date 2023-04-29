Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Harshit Rana have been included in the Kolkata Knight Riders' playing XI against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday, April 29. They have replaced Jason Roy and Umesh Yadav, both of whom have injuries. Also, KKR have included Shardul Thakur in the playing XI in Vaibhav Arora. How to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of KKR vs GT Indian Premier League Match.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

