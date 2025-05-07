The Indian armed forced conducted a missile strike on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan on early morning of May 7. They named it Operation Sindoor which came in as retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. As a mark of respect to the soldiers and the Indian armed forces, the cricketers of Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings sang the national anthem at Eden Gardens ahead of taking the field at an IPL 2025 match. Operation Sindoor: Gautam Gambhir, Pragyan Ojha and Other Former Indian Cricketers Unite in Support After Indian Armed Forces Launch Attack.

National Anthem Played In IPL 2025

Special National Anthem Tribute By CSK & KKR at Eden Garden for Indian Soldiers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RkAE95hJXa — Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) May 7, 2025

