Lucknow Super Giants cricketer Nicholas Pooran has been in terrific form in the ongoing IPL 2025. He has scored 357 runs from 7 innings so far in the season and is the current holder of the orange cap. Pooran is also an ardent enjoyer of Bollywood movies and loves to sing Hindi songs. During a team bonding session with his LSG teammates like Rishabh Pant, Abdul Samad and Himmat Singh, Pooran showed his singing skills as he performed on 'Tere Sang Yaara' song from movie Rustom featuring Akshay Kumar. Rishabh Pant, Sanjiv Goenka Memes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Lose to Chennai Super Kings By Five Wickets in IPL 2025.

Nicholas Pooran Sings Bollywood Song 'Tere Sang Yaara' With LSG Teammates

