Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have announced player replacements for the remainder of IPL 2025. Lockie Ferguson has sustained a hamstring injury, ruling him out for the remainder of IPL 2025 and the Punjab Kings have roped in Kyle Jamieson as his replacement. Another New Zealand pacer William O'Rourke, has replaced Mayank Yadav at Lucknow Super Giant,s with the Indian pacer out for the rest of IPL 2025 due to a back injury. Gujarat Titans have signed Kusal Mendis as a replacement for Jos Buttler, who would be leaving for national duty on May 26. The replacement, as announced by BCCI, would be effective from that date. IPL 2025: BCCI Allows Franchises To Sign Temporary Replacements for Players Unavailable for Remainder of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Punjab Kings, LSG, Gujarat Titans Announce Player Replacements

